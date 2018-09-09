Uganda shelves controversial land bill

Uganda has withdrawn a constitutional amendment Bill that sought to allow compulsory acquisition of private land for infrastructural development.

The amendment proposed to insert a clause in the law to enable the government, in case of a compensation dispute, to use the land as the owner seeks redress in a court of law.

The Bill, which was tabled in parliament last year, sparked anger from opposition, and civil society leaders, with many claiming that it deprives people of their constitutional right to own property.

Kampala defended it saying the purpose was to resolve the problem of delayed implementation of government projects due to disputes arising from the land acquisition process.

Uganda is implementing massive infrastructural projects such as power dams, roads and transmission lines and many are mired in disputes over land. The country’s deputy attorney general said government was going to carry out more consultations on the issue.