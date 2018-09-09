Stampede at Madagascar – Senegal AFCON qualifiers, dozens injured

Madagascar
One person was killed whiles over thirty others were injured in Madagascar during an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier with Senegal on Sunday.
According to the French news channel, RFI, the incident occured at the Stade de Mahamasina in the capital Antananarivo before the game kicked off.
The incident is said to have happened due to a rush to enter the stadium for the game. It did not hamper the game going ahead.
As at half-time, the sides had each scored a goal. Senegal took the lead through a Moussa Konate screamer but the hosts have since equalized.
Le but de Moussa Konaté! a href=“https://twitter.com/hashtag/MADSEN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#MADSEN #CAN2019 #AFCON2019Q pic.twitter.com/0w0afYMXxx— Senegal Football (@SenegalFootball) September 9, 2018
Go to video
Deaths recorded as aircraft plunges into South Sudan lake
Go to video
Prominent Ugandan police officer shot dead
Go to video
Ethiopia's GERD project engineer committed suicide - police
Go to video
Botswana govt refutes report of mass elephant deaths
Go to video
Nearly 90 elephants killed near famed Botswana wildlife sanctuary
Go to video
Yaya Toure rejoins Greece club Olympiakos, vows to win trophies