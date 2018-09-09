Stampede at Madagascar – Senegal AFCON qualifiers, dozens injured

One person was killed whiles over thirty others were injured in Madagascar during an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier with Senegal on Sunday.

According to the French news channel, RFI, the incident occured at the Stade de Mahamasina in the capital Antananarivo before the game kicked off.

The incident is said to have happened due to a rush to enter the stadium for the game. It did not hamper the game going ahead.

As at half-time, the sides had each scored a goal. Senegal took the lead through a Moussa Konate screamer but the hosts have since equalized.