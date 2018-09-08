'We have tied the knot': PG7's Andargachew Tsege shares wedding photo with Ethiopians

Several Ethiopians have congratulated recently freed political prisoner, Andargachew Tsege, upon his wedding to his wife Yemisrach Hailemariam (Yemi) after he posted a picture on Twitter.

‘‘A remarkable, happy day for our family. We have tied the knot,’‘ read part of Tsege’s tweet.

‘‘Never knew the journey from hell to heaven was so easy!’‘

Andy Tsege – “Never knew the journey from hell to heaven was so easy! “ pic.twitter.com/SSMH09UAp5 — Andargachew Tsege (@FreeAndargachew) 7 septembre 2018

Tsege, the secretary general of the opposition group, Patriotic Ginbot 7 (PG7), was released in May after spending four years in jail, on death row.

PG7, which had been labeled a terrorist organisation by the Ethiopian government has since been struck off that list and its leaders have renounced rebellion.

Having expressed satisfaction with ongoing reforms championed by the prime minister Abiy Ahmed, Tsege and other PG7 leaders have decided to return home and pursue a peaceful democratic struggle.

Tsege, who is also a British citizen, has been married to British citizen Yemi, and they have three children together (Hilawit, Menabe, and Yilak).

The family currently live in London.

After years of campaigning with Yemi to free Andy today was a very unexpected JOY. Something 4 months ago we wouldn’t have dreamt possible. Congratulations Yemi and Andy. Sooo happy for you. pic.twitter.com/xMZnPGJR2W — Joanne MacInnes (@MacInnesJoanne) September 7, 2018