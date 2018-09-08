Welcome to Africanews

'We have tied the knot': PG7's Andargachew Tsege shares wedding photo with Ethiopians

Daniel Mumbere

Ethiopia

Several Ethiopians have congratulated recently freed political prisoner, Andargachew Tsege, upon his wedding to his wife Yemisrach Hailemariam (Yemi) after he posted a picture on Twitter.

‘‘A remarkable, happy day for our family. We have tied the knot,’‘ read part of Tsege’s tweet.

‘‘Never knew the journey from hell to heaven was so easy!’‘

Never knew the journey from hell to heaven was so easy!

Tsege, the secretary general of the opposition group, Patriotic Ginbot 7 (PG7), was released in May after spending four years in jail, on death row.

ALSO READ: Complexities of Ethiopia’s problems mentally burdens freed Andargachew

PG7, which had been labeled a terrorist organisation by the Ethiopian government has since been struck off that list and its leaders have renounced rebellion.

Having expressed satisfaction with ongoing reforms championed by the prime minister Abiy Ahmed, Tsege and other PG7 leaders have decided to return home and pursue a peaceful democratic struggle.

Tsege, who is also a British citizen, has been married to British citizen Yemi, and they have three children together (Hilawit, Menabe, and Yilak).

The family currently live in London.

