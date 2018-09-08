'We have tied the knot': PG7's Andargachew Tsege shares wedding photo with Ethiopians

Ethiopia
Several Ethiopians have congratulated recently freed political prisoner, Andargachew Tsege, upon his wedding to his wife Yemisrach Hailemariam (Yemi) after he posted a picture on Twitter.
‘‘A remarkable, happy day for our family. We have tied the knot,’‘ read part of Tsege’s tweet.
‘‘Never knew the journey from hell to heaven was so easy!’‘
A remarkable, happy day for our family. We have tied the knot. ????— Andargachew Tsege (@FreeAndargachew) 7 septembre 2018
Andy Tsege – “Never knew the journey from hell to heaven was so easy! “ pic.twitter.com/SSMH09UAp5
Tsege, the secretary general of the opposition group, Patriotic Ginbot 7 (PG7), was released in May after spending four years in jail, on death row.ALSO READ: Complexities of Ethiopia’s problems mentally burdens freed Andargachew
PG7, which had been labeled a terrorist organisation by the Ethiopian government has since been struck off that list and its leaders have renounced rebellion.
Having expressed satisfaction with ongoing reforms championed by the prime minister Abiy Ahmed, Tsege and other PG7 leaders have decided to return home and pursue a peaceful democratic struggle.
Tsege, who is also a British citizen, has been married to British citizen Yemi, and they have three children together (Hilawit, Menabe, and Yilak).
The family currently live in London.
After years of campaigning with Yemi to free Andy today was a very unexpected JOY. Something 4 months ago we wouldn’t have dreamt possible. Congratulations Yemi and Andy. Sooo happy for you. pic.twitter.com/xMZnPGJR2W— Joanne MacInnes (@MacInnesJoanne) September 7, 2018
Ya darn right he put a ring on it!! You’re amazing Yemi!! What an incredible way to end 2018!! God bless you both ❤️❤️— Claudia-Liza Armah (@ClaudiaLizaTV) 7 septembre 2018
Congratulations— Jo Naylor-Smith (JoNaylorSmith) 7 septembre 2018
