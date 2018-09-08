Nigerian artists draw inspiration from chaotic transport system

Abstract artist, Michael Umodit is drawing symbols on an old minibus taxi popularly known in Lagos as ‘danfo’.

He uses a mix of patterns and words to highlight what many Nigerians would say is a chaotic but necessary form of transport in the city of 21 million people.

The 23-year-old says this project is inspired by frustration but is also a way to pay tribute to a symbol of Lagos’ diversity and pop culture.

I feel like the danfo buses are part of like the culture in Lagos state

“You know it is like a collection of people from different race, different occupations, gender, social status as well”.

The danfo is the most commonly used public transport vehicle in Lagos.

There are over 5,000 weaving through the streets, each carrying 16-18 passengers at a time.

Danfos were introduced to Nigeria in the 1970’s. Lagos is highly dependent on its road network in the absence of alternatives like rail, so danfos serve as an affordable option.