AU commends Horn of Africa nations for 'African solutions to African problems'

The African Union Commission (AUC) has welcomed the normalisation of relations between Djibouti and Eritrea that was announced on Thursday, after marathon negotiations moderated by Ethiopia and Somalia.

The AUC chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat described the joint declaration signed by the nations of Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia on Wedesday, and the Eritrea-Djibouti diplomatic breakthrough as ‘vital steps towards peace and stability in the region’.

‘‘I commend the leaders of Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia for their bold leadership in the interest of their people,’‘ said Faki.

‘‘These regionally-led initiatives are a clear demonstration of the effectiveness of African solutions to African problems for the Africa we want.’‘

The rapproachment between Ethiopia and Eritrea followed the historic peace pact signed between Asmara and Addis Ababa, which declared an end to their state of war in July and agreed to open embassies, develop ports and resume flights between the two countries after decades of hostilities.

Eritrea has been subjected to a U.N. arms embargo since 2009 over allegations that it provided support to militants in Somalia and for failing to pull troops out of disputed territory with Djibouti. Asmara denies accusations it backed Somali insurgents.