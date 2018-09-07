Clashes between rival groups in Libyan capital

Libya
Tripoli continues to be shaken by more than a week of clashes between rival groups. It is the latest episode of chaos in the North African country since Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011.
Footage shot on Wednesday showed one armed faction, the Bab Tajoura Brigade, operating in the west of the Libyan city.
There is no police or army or functioning state to enforce peace in a country ruled by armed groups who ignore authority and form flexible alliances.
Tripoli is formally controlled by the internationally recognised Government of National Accord, but armed groups working with it act with autonomy.
On Tuesday, the UN said rival parties have agreed to ceasefire.
Reuters
Go to video
Photos: 'This Is Africa' - Equatorial Guinea in summary
01:22
UN says African migrants rejected by Italy were tortured, raped in Libya
Go to video
Ethiopia govt, key opposition parties agree to restructure armed operations
01:36
WHO confirms Ebola case of doctor in DR Congo, says its 'a dreaded scenario'
Go to video
Ugandan army to punish soldiers who assaulted journalists
Go to video
Ethiopia not withdrawing troops from Eritrea front lines yet