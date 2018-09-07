South Africa: Johannesburg fire put off

The fire that killed three firefighters in a building in Johannesburg was finally put out on Thursday evening.

The fire broke out in the morning on a skyscraper which houses several provincial government departments. It had been subdued that very evening, before it was finally calmed on Thursday morning.

The neighbouring cities of Tswane and Ekuruleni also sent in aid firefighters.

Fighting techniques have changed a little. We now have the support of the city of Tswane, the city of Ekuruleni, and the Air Force has just brought in its fire trucks to help us

Eight firefighters were hospitalized for various injuries. Two others are still missing, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Reuters