Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

South Africa: Johannesburg fire put off

South Africa: Johannesburg fire put off
with Nyasha K Mutizwa

South Africa

The fire that killed three firefighters in a building in Johannesburg was finally put out on Thursday evening.

The fire broke out in the morning on a skyscraper which houses several provincial government departments. It had been subdued that very evening, before it was finally calmed on Thursday morning.

The neighbouring cities of Tswane and Ekuruleni also sent in aid firefighters.

Fighting techniques have changed a little. We now have the support of the city of Tswane, the city of Ekuruleni, and the Air Force has just brought in its fire trucks to help us

Eight firefighters were hospitalized for various injuries. Two others are still missing, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Reuters

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..