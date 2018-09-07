Plane quarantined in New York; UK, Russia spat [International Edition]

In this week’s episode of the International Edition. An Emirates airline flight from Dubai quarantined at New York’s JFK international airport on Wednesday morning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that about 100 people complained of feeling sick.Their symptoms included cough and fever.

Vladimir Putin is ‘ultimately responsible’ for Salisbury Novichok attack, says British security minister. The remarks are the furthest the British government has gone yet in attributing direct blame on Putin for the attempt to murder a former Russian spy and his daughter.

We also take a look at the abrupt resignations of two ministers in the government of French President Emmanuel Macron. It is the second exodus of ministers since Macron took office 2017.

These are some of the stories retracing the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team presented by Elayne Wangalwa.