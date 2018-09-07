Welcome to Africanews

Over 200 people affected by 'Konzo' disease in DRC [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

More than two hundred people have been infected in Kwango province, western part of the Democratic Republic of Congo, with a disease called Konzo.

Many of the victims which include children aged between 5 and 15 are said to be left with paralyzed leg and backs.

According to the administrator of the Kahemba territory, Jean de Dieu Kitambo, the Konzo disease outbreak started in the territory in July.

Now, it could probably be the first time hearing of this disease for some. So let’s quickly take a look at what Konzo disease is about. Please click on the video above to learn more.

