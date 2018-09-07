Gabon's govt warns media on broadcast of obscene content [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The authorities in Gabon have urged the media to “respect childhood” and “traditional values” in the face of the broadcast of obscene or obscene content.
According to a government statement broadcast Tuesday night on the national TV news, media managers must “strictly observe respect for the protection of children and adolescents, as well as traditional values”.
This comes on the back of recent controversy in the country over several songs deemed obscene or with lewd content broadcast on the Gabonese media and some social networks.
