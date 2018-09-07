Ex-Angola president dos Santos quits last political post

Former Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos is set to officially quit active politics on Saturday (September 8) when the ruling party picks a new leader.

Dos Santos rose to power in 1979 and continued in power till 2017 when he officially stepped down as candidate in favour of then Defense Minister, Joao Lourenco.

Despite stepping down as presidential candidate of the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), he still held the post of party chairperson, according to some experts a position that puts him in firm control of government.

With Dos Santos standing down during the MPLA extraordinary congress, 76-year-old Lourenco will be in total control of party and government.