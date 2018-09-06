Welcome to Africanews

Uganda's 'Nyege Nyege' festival ban uplifted [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Uganda’s ‘Nyege Nyege’, a much anticipated music festival meant to begin this thursday was cancelled by the government, eliciting protests by Ugandans and public outcry on social media.

But now, in what is a backtrack or U-turn, the government has reinstated the festival.

The annual four-day party on the edge of the Nile in the southern town of Jinja brings together artists from across Africa to entertain around 10,000 revellers.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

