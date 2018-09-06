Uganda's 'Nyege Nyege' festival ban uplifted [The Morning Call]

Uganda’s ‘Nyege Nyege’, a much anticipated music festival meant to begin this thursday was cancelled by the government, eliciting protests by Ugandans and public outcry on social media.

But now, in what is a backtrack or U-turn, the government has reinstated the festival.

The annual four-day party on the edge of the Nile in the southern town of Jinja brings together artists from across Africa to entertain around 10,000 revellers.