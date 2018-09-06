South Africa: Row over US import tariffs [Business Africa]

Business Africa
South Africa reacts to the US ban on poultry exports for health and sanitation reasons.
It was a decision that was enough to awaken old quarrels between South Africa and the United States… the announcement of the American president to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum. Surprisingly, the South African Poultry Association has decided to suspend the measure exempting poultry imported from the United States.
Go to video
Video: South Africa cash van attacked, residents join to loot
01:04
South Africa declares end to listeriosis outbreak
Go to video
White workers in S. Africa protest against discrimination by black-only share scheme
00:54
Unexplained explosion kills eight at South African munitions depot
01:35
Two killed as foreign-owned shops targeted in S.Africa [No Comment]
02:45
South Africa: clowns tap into the healing power of laughter