Photos: 'This Is Africa' - Equatorial Guinea in summary

Africa
African countries have their peculiar challenges like all countries the world over. Amid these challenges are particular characteristics of countries on the continent.
‘This Is Africa (TIA)’ is an Africanews initiative aimed at sharing information about African countries and helping our audiences better discover the continent – in a small but significant way.
For the next twenty weeks, we shall be sharing salient information about an African country such as their currency, political leader, population, date of independence etc.
[Photos / Information] Ten of Africa’s long-serving political leaders
Country of the Week: Equatorial Guinea
1 – National capital / official languages = Malabo / Spanish, French, Portuguese
2 – Currency in circulation = Central African CFA franc (XAF)
3 – Current political leader = Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo
4 – Population estimate = 1,267,689 (2017 est.)
5 – Date of independence = 12 October, 1968
6 – Country codes: telephone (+240), internet (.gq)
Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President of Equatorial Guinea
The Freedom Tower found in the city of Beta
Central African CFA franc (XAF)
Flag of the country
Brief profile of the country
Country of the Week: Libya
1 – National capital / official languages = Tripoli/ Arabic
2 – Currency in circulation = Libyan dinar
3 – Current political leader = Fayez al-Sarraj (United Nations-backed Prime Minister)
4 – Population estimate = 6.2 million (2016)
5 – Date of independence = 24 December 1951
6 – Country codes: telephone (+218), internet (.ly)
Fayez al-Sarraj, Head of the Libyan Government of National Accord
Tripoli, capital city
Libyan Dinar
_ Flag of the Country_
Country of the Week: The Republic of Mozambique / República de Moçambique (Portuguese)
1 – National capital / official languages = Maputo / Portuguese
2 – Currency in circulation = Mozambican metical
3 – Current political leader = Filipe Nyusi
4 – Population estimate = 26,573,706 (July 2017)
5 – Date of independence = June 25, 1975 from Portugal
6 – Country codes: internet (.mz), telephone (+258)
Mozambque President, Filipe Nyusi
Mozambican metical
Capital city of Maputo
Flag of the country
Country of the Week: Republic of Benin / République du Bénin
1 – National capital / official languages = Porto-Novo / French
2 – Currency in circulation = West African CFA franc, XOF
3 – Current political leader = President Patrice Talon
4 – Population estimate = About 11,520,000 (2018)
5 – Date of independence = 1 August 1960
6 – Country codes: internet (.bj), telephone (+229)
President Patrice Talon.
Flag of the country.
The West Africa CFA (XOF), currency used by most French countries in the region.
A general view shows the Tokpa district in Cotonou, Benin’s largest city and economic center.
Country of the Week: Republic of Kenya
1 – Capital / official languages = Nairobi / English, Swahili
2 – Currency = Kenyan Shillings (KES)
3 – Current president / PM = President Uhuru Kenyatta
4 – Population estimate = Over 49 million (2017)
5 – Independence Day = December 12, 1963 from Britain
6 – Country codes: internet (.ke), telephone (+254)
The Kenyan flag
Kenyan Shillings
Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta
Aerial photo of Kenyan capital, Nairobi
Go to video
Infographic: Benin, Nigeria debate expensive presidential nomination fees
01:13
eSwatini celebrates 50 years of independence
01:13
Tripoli fighting taking toll on businesses
05:17
The importance of the book publishing industry to Africa's development
Go to video
African pilgrims constituted 9.5% of 2018 Hajj population – official
01:27
Hundreds of migrants who fled Tripoli chaos returned to detention centre