Photos: Seven African leaders who did not wear suits during China summit

Of the over African fifty heads of state and government who attended the just ended China – Africa cooperation summit in Beijing, there was no female leader.

But also, all but seven of them were wearing suits during their deliberations and that was reflected in the final group photo as well. It also turned out that all the non-suit leaders were from West Africa.

Our team ‘fished out’ the seven leaders who opted to wear something other than suit over the two day summit which ended with a pledge by China to give the continent $60 billion worth of financial assistance.

1 – Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria

2 – George Weah, Liberia

3 – Julius Maada Bio, Sierra Leone

4 – Mahamadou Issoufou, Niger

5 – Idris Deby Itno, Chad

6 – Roch Marc Kabore, Burkina Faso

7 – Adama Barrow, The Gambia