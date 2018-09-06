Migrants in Morocco go into hiding

Dozens of migrants are holed up in a forest near Tangier fleeing forced displacements led by Moroccan authorities in the north of the country. The migrants situation has deteriorated dramatically in Morocco.

Last week, the Moroccan authorities announced that they have launched an operation to relocate migrants to the south of the country to “fight mafia networks” perpetuating illegal immigration to Europe.

While officials would not comment on the operation, witnesses said numerous people were injured as they were forced onto southbound buses which would see the migrants deported.

Since we arrived here we haven't had peace, we've been beaten, my sister broke her foot, she's lying there, she can't even get up.

During one such transfer, two Malians, including a 16-year-old teenager, died in early September. Local authorities have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of this “accident”.