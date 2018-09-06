Libya: migrants in new shelter amidst clashes

Hundreds of migrants left on a bare floor after being transferred to a detention centre by Libyan authorities.

A few hours earlier, they had left a previous centre, Tarek el-Matar near Tripoli airport, after fighting erupted between rival militias.

According to Libyan media sources, the building they lived in was hit by a bomb during the violence.

We brought a group of migrants who were in a hostel on the way to the airport, about 545. Most of them are Eritreans, Somalis and Ethiopians. This group escaped from the centre because of the clashes that broke out around the airport road

The government denied these allegations. But the Libyan illegal immigration control agency has confirmed this.

According to a humanitarian official, up to 1,800 migrants may have evacuated the detention centre to an unknown destination.

Many have expressed concern since the UN mission in Libya announced the signing of a ceasefire agreement between armed groups involved in the fighting on Tuesday.