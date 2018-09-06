Kaepernick is face of controversial Nike ad as Trump criticizes sportswear company

US National Football League (NFL) player Colin Kaepernick is face of new advertising campaign by sportswear company, Nike which has stoke controversy since the release of its ‘‘Just do it’‘ campaign earlier this week.

US President Donald Trump has criticized the company for the advertisement.

Without offering any evidence, Trump said in a twitter post that the sportswear company was “getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts.”

He also continued to blast NFL players for their protests over racial and social injustice.

Reuters said, representatives for Nike could not be immediately reached for comment on Trump’s tweet.

Kaepernick sparked controversy by kneeling in protest during the national anthem over social and racial injustice.

On Wednesday, Tennis star, Serena Williams spoke out in support of Kaepernick, both have endorsement deals with Nike.

Marketing experts predicted that the brand recognition sparked by the ads would be successful in the long run, despite current calls for boycotts on social media.

Reuters