From Cape to Cairo - An African journey

We often hear the term “from Cape Town to Cairo”, but how about an expedition from the bottom to the top of the continent or vice versa? It sounds a little crazy, but why not take on the adventure?

Nowadays, there are many ways to do this, by hiring a professional tourism company to take care of all the details, or just show up in Cape Town or Cairo and go.

Discover the unchanging magnificence of Africa – from the breaking waves of the South Atlantic or the roar of Victoria Falls to the endless beaches of the Indian Ocean, the lush hills of Kenya and of course the Nile. You will be surprised by the diversity, contrasts and cultures on your expedition.

There are many different routes, but no matter which one you choose, you will experience many deserts, mountain and river crossings.

For a standard 10-week package, you will probably cross the following countries. – Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

In terms of money, everyone has different needs and lifestyles. However, for a standard 17-week package, you are looking for a minimum of $5,000.

Take a look and find out more with Nyasha K Mutizwa