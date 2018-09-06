Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

DR Congo: Authorities urge caution as Ebola spreads to Butembo

DR Congo: Authorities urge caution as Ebola spreads to Butembo

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The health ministry in the Democratic Republic of Congo said on Wednesday it had recorded its first case of Ebola in the eastern trading hub of Butembo, a city of close to a million with strong trade links to neighbouring Uganda.

The current Ebola outbreak is believed to have killed 85 people since July and infected another 39. Most have been in villages but about 20 cases have been in Beni, a city of several hundred thousand people with close links to Uganda.

Risky Butembo

But Butembo, about 55 kilometres (35 miles) away, is two or three times the size of Beni. It straddles a major trading route for consumer goods entering Congo from East Africa, and for Congolese exports of artisanal gold, coltan, timber and other goods to East African ports via Uganda.

We call on the population to exercise caution, and to respect all hygiene measures recommended by health workers.

“We call on the population to exercise caution, and to respect all hygiene measures recommended by health workers,” Butembo’s mayor Sylvain Kanyamanda told Reuters by telephone, estimating Butembo’s population at 900,000.

Health officials say they have made progress slowing the haemmorhagic fever’s spread with experimental vaccinesand treatments. But they cannot be sure the situation is unde r control due to difficulties accessing some areas.

Two South African peacekeepers were wounded in a rebel ambush near the epicentre of an Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, their U.N. mission said on Tuesday.

REUTERS

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..