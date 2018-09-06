Welcome to Africanews

CGTN Africa bureau office raided by police in Nairobi [The Morning Call]

Kenyan police on Wednesday raided the African headquarters of the China Global Television Network, briefly detaining some journalists as part of what it says is an ongoing crackdown against illegal immigrants.

According to newswire, AFP, cellphone footage of the raid showed armed and plain clothed police men bundling Chinese staff into vehicles while demanding that reporters of other nationalities produce their passports or accompany them to the police station.

