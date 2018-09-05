Welcome to Africanews

The importance of the book publishing industry to Africa's development

Eric Oteng

This is the period where admissions are made in schools in most African countries.

With Africa’s population estimated to be around 1.2 billion people according to the United Nations, about 300 million Africans have reached school going age.

But with enrollment levels still hovers around 33% which translates to only 125 million young Africans going to school.

The book publishing industry in Central Africa according to estimates generated over 125 billion CFA francs, which is about 220 million dollars per year.

The potential of the publishing industry is three times more than the aid that China has promised to help develop the continent for the next 3 years.

The potential of the publishing industry has not gotten the needed attention of Africans as we continue to give priority to multinational companies.

A teacher and publisher, Daniel Nadjiber, spoke to Africanews from Yaounde, Cameroon.

