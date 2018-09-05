Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Business Africa

business-africa

South Africa: Row over US import tariffs [Business Africa]

South Africa: Row over US import tariffs [Business Africa]

Business Africa

South Africa reacts to the US ban on poultry exports for health and sanitation reasons.

It was a decision that was enough to awaken old quarrels between South Africa and the United States… the announcement of the American president to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum. Surprisingly, the South African Poultry Association has decided to suspend the measure exempting poultry imported from the United States.

up next

From the same country

View more

up next

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..