Ethiopian PM returns to Eritrea on unannounced working visit

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday returned to Eritrea on an unannounced working visit, state-run Fana broadcasting corporate has reported.

Abiy stopped in Eritrea whiles returning from the just ended Forum for China – Africa Cooperation, FOCAC, summit in Beijing, China.

Fana reported that Abiy was welcomed by Eritrean president Isaias Afwerki and has since “visited the port of Assab and the 71km long road which stretches from Ethiopian border to the port. He is also expected to visit port of Massawa this afternoon,” the report added.

Abiy last left Eritrea on July 9 after a historic visit during which both countries signed a peace deal ending years of war over a border demarcation ruling.

The last time both men met was in the United Arab Emirates where the crown prince awarded them gold medals for their respective roles in ending the state of war.

As part of the peace deal that was reached, both countries were to reestablish all friendly and diplomatic relations including trade and cultural ties.

Ethiopia and Eritrea in July agreed to jointly develop ports on Eritrea’s Red Sea coast, Ethiopia’s state broadcaster said in July, roads connecting the two countries were also being worked on after years of non-use.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Assab this morning for 2-day working visit to Eritrea. Z Prime Minister, who will also visit Massawa &Asmara, will hold extensive discussions with President Isaias Afwerki to assess & expedite implementation of z Agreement of 9 July pic.twitter.com/1rRD3vvOnC — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) September 5, 2018

