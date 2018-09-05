Welcome to Africanews

DRC: Bemba denounces his disqualification from presidential race [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

Opposition politician and former vice president of the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC, Jean Bemba on Tuesday denounced his disqualification by the country’s constitutional court from contesting December’s presidential election.

Bemba accused President Kabila of trying to choose opponents to compete against his candidate. Also, his party has threatened to opt for “large-scale citizen actions”.

