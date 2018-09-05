Benin republic adopts new electoral Code [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The parliament in Benin republic has approved a new electoral code. In the new code, the financial deposits for candidates vying for the presidency is put at over 440, 000 dollars from around just over 26, 000 dollars it was at previously.
This in essence means a 1500 percent increase. The new electoral code was adopted by the majority of MPs in their plenary session Monday evening.
03:22
Home bills payments cancelled for Benin's ex presidents [The Morning Call]
01:21
Beninese took to the streets to protest against "bad governance"
01:03
Benin parliament rejects bill to reduce presidential term limit
03:22
Benin politician in cocaine scandal [The Morning Call]
00:58
Benin: Talon announces plans of massive political reforms
01:20
Patrice Talon pledges to 'miraculously' change Benin in 5 years