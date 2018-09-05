Welcome to Africanews

Benin republic adopts new electoral Code [The Morning Call]

The parliament in Benin republic has approved a new electoral code. In the new code, the financial deposits for candidates vying for the presidency is put at over 440, 000 dollars from around just over 26, 000 dollars it was at previously.

This in essence means a 1500 percent increase. The new electoral code was adopted by the majority of MPs in their plenary session Monday evening.

