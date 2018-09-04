WFP to assist over 1 million Zimbabweans facing hunger [The Morning Call]

The World Food Programme WFP warned on Friday that over 1.1 million Zimbabweans could need food aid before the next harvest in 2019. Rural smallholders it says are now most at risk of food shortages.

The UN food agency added that growing food prices and the country’s dire economic state could also affect those living in urban areas. It’s statement follows a report by the Famine Early Warning Systems Network which said poor families in arid areas of Zimbabwe are running out of food.