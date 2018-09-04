Ugandans move on from #FreeBobiWine to #FreeNyegeNyege

Uganda
Ugandans are protesting the action by the country’s ethics minister to ban a much anticipated music festival, which was lated to start on Thursday.
The Nyege Nyege music festival is annual celebration of music and culture, and this year, up to 300 artists from 30 countries had been listed to perform at the three day event, which was to be held in the Eastern town of Jinja.
Uganda’s minister of Ethics and Integrity, Simon Lokodo however told a news conference on Tuesday evening that he had instructed the police to stop the event, because the festival promotes illegal activities.
Let foreigners not come to Uganda for sex. If you are coming for sexual reasons worse still homosexuality and LGBTQ, stay away.
Lokodo says he has intelligence that homosexuality, drugs and nudity will be part of the activities at Nyege Nyege.
‘‘We weighed and thought that the society will be affected by the MTN Nyege Nyege. This is close to devil worshiping and not acceptable,” Lokodo said.
Telecommunications company, MTN is the main sponsor of this year’s festival.
As you prepare for #MTNNyegeNyege later this week, here is a list of items you shouldn’t forget. pic.twitter.com/2dEdu6IvjW— MTN Uganda (@mtnug) September 3, 2018
The minister, who regretted the last minute cancellation of the event, insisted it was done to save the country’s morals.
‘‘Let foreigners not come to Uganda for sex. If you are coming for sexual reasons worse still homosexuality and LGBTQ, stay away. On that basis, MTN NyegeNyege is cancelled.’‘
Ugandans react
— Iam_muhumuzack (@muhumuza23kev) 4 septembre 2018
mtnugplease do Smth or either sue these guys coz they are killing your brand and integrity how can they say such nonsense about #NyegeNyege yet they dont have any proof or evidence mbu open sex is this a "sex festival" silly UgandaMediaCent
Fr. Lokodo does not keep the same energy when it comes to Child Sexual Abuse in the Catholic Church though. #NyegeNyege— gabs (@nkuuhe_) 4 septembre 2018
Cancel Nyege Nyege because of gay people coming to Uganda but— Ogutu Daudi (@iamogutudaudi) 4 septembre 2018
don’t cancel all that donor funding with all those clauses. Ahem! Our double standards have double standards.
Mbu the bazukulu thought they ve made it after stoning bebecool kumbe mzee bosco was planning a revenge on the bazukulu and the sweetest revenge was cancelling nyegenyege #FREENyegeNyege when will a muzukulu ever hve a piece of mind in Ug #PeoplePower ting dis we cant wait— unzimai paul#FreeNyegeNyege (@paul_unzimai) 4 septembre 2018
All the Minister needed to do is to caution organizers if he heard some rumors about #NyegeNyege but not to ban an event where people have already invested millions of shillings.— The Messenger ???? (@Ugaman01) 4 septembre 2018
