Ugandans move on from #FreeBobiWine to #FreeNyegeNyege

Daniel Mumbere

Uganda

Ugandans are protesting the action by the country’s ethics minister to ban a much anticipated music festival, which was lated to start on Thursday.

The Nyege Nyege music festival is annual celebration of music and culture, and this year, up to 300 artists from 30 countries had been listed to perform at the three day event, which was to be held in the Eastern town of Jinja.

Uganda’s minister of Ethics and Integrity, Simon Lokodo however told a news conference on Tuesday evening that he had instructed the police to stop the event, because the festival promotes illegal activities.

Let foreigners not come to Uganda for sex. If you are coming for sexual reasons worse still homosexuality and LGBTQ, stay away.

ALSO READ: ‘Those guys are heartless’: Bobi Wine narrates torture ordeal

Lokodo says he has intelligence that homosexuality, drugs and nudity will be part of the activities at Nyege Nyege.

‘‘We weighed and thought that the society will be affected by the MTN Nyege Nyege. This is close to devil worshiping and not acceptable,” Lokodo said.

Telecommunications company, MTN is the main sponsor of this year’s festival.

The minister, who regretted the last minute cancellation of the event, insisted it was done to save the country’s morals.

‘‘Let foreigners not come to Uganda for sex. If you are coming for sexual reasons worse still homosexuality and LGBTQ, stay away. On that basis, MTN NyegeNyege is cancelled.’‘

Ugandans react

