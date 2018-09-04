Welcome to Africanews

The Morning Call

Saving species with Rhino poo [Sci tech]

Researchers in England, United Kingdom are collecting faeces of Rhinos for a conservation study to help global extinction of threatened species. The team from Chester Zoo and the University of Manchester has dubbed the partnership as “saving species with faeces”.

They want to identify causes of poor population growth of Africa’s “mega-herbivores”, including Grevy’s zebras, Cape mountain zebras and black rhinos.

And, we take you on a visit to the laboratory where artificial hearts are produced. Carmat’s new artificial heart plant is located in Bois-d’Arcy (Yvelines in France. Scientists and researchers have created artificial hearts and produced more than 50 prostheses.

We started looking at hormones and we realised you could actually look at lots of things in faecal material. And what we've done with the University of Manchester is develop this toolkit to understand why species like the black rhino might not be breeding very well.

The company is hoping to move into industrial production and get the nod to commercialize their products in Europe.

Ignatius Annor has more details on Sci tech on the Morning Call.

