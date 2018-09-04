S.Africans pay homage to those that died in an explosion

It is a time of reflection in South Africa, after the death of 8 people in the explosion of a munitions factory located near the city of Cape Town.

South Africans saluted the victims’ memories by laying flowers in front of the factory where the tragedy took place.

Grieving families are still in shock, not easy to contain the emotion caused by the loss of a loved one.

“It’s very painful, he was the rock of the family and being killed like that, it’s horrible,” said Hartzenberg, aunt of a deceased person.

The origin of the explosion remains unknown at this time. The site being still inaccessible.

“We are not able to access the site at this stage, it is not yet secure. We are therefore studying all the possibilities around us, such as falling rocks, rocks, propellant that could still be in the air. The explosion and heat were immense,’ said Norbert Schulze, Managing Director of Rheinmetall.

At least eight people were killed in an explosion at a South African munitions depot in Somerset West, near Cape Town on Monday.

Theo Layne, a fire and rescue spokesman that confirmed the deaths said the cause of the blast was not known.

The blast occurred at Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) depot, a joint venture between Germany’s Rheinmetall Defence and South Africa’s state-owned arms maker Denel.