Mali's Boubacar Keita begins second five year term [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Mali’s leader Ibrahim Boubacar Keita will this tuesday be sworn in for a second five year term in office.
Keita was re-elected in an August 12 run-off election that pitted him against former finance minister Soumaila Cisse though the opposition refused to accept the outcome of the elections charging voter fraud.
Once sworn in Mr Keita will deliver his first speech to the nation.
Ethiopia's only option is multiparty democracy with strong institutions: PM
