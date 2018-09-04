Welcome to Africanews

Mali's Boubacar Keita begins second five year term [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Mali’s leader Ibrahim Boubacar Keita will this tuesday be sworn in for a second five year term in office.

Keita was re-elected in an August 12 run-off election that pitted him against former finance minister Soumaila Cisse though the opposition refused to accept the outcome of the elections charging voter fraud.

Once sworn in Mr Keita will deliver his first speech to the nation.

