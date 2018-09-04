China to help Africa attain food security by 2030- Xi

China says it will support Africa to achieve food security by 2030.

Chinese President Xi Jinping who said said this at the Forum on China-Africa cooperation on Monday, also announced plans to enhance cooperation with Africa.

“We will support Africa in achieving food security in general by 2030, work with Africa to formulate and implement a program and action to promote China-Africa cooperation on agricultural modernization. We will implement 50 agricultural assistance programs, provide one billion RMB of emergency humanitarian food assistance to African countries affected by natural disasters, send 500 senior agriculture experts to Africa, and train young researchers in agri-science and entrepreneurs in agri-businesses”, Xi said.

We will support Africa in achieving food security in general by 2030, work with Africa to formulate and implement a program and action to promote China-Africa cooperation on agricultural modernization.

He said China will also write off debts owed by the least-developed countries on outstanding intergovernmental interest-free loans due by the end of 2018.

Reuters