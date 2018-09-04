Welcome to Africanews

Cancer fear in Benin republic over herbicide use [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

There’s a widespread fear of Cancer among farmers and their families in the republic of Benin over the use of a herbicide containing glyphosate.

Environmentalists across the country are raising the alarm about the carcinogenic effects of this product but the government says there is no cause for worry. So, what has led to this recent widespread panic?

Jerry Bambi tells us in this report.

