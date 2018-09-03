Will Algeria's ailing president Abdelaziz Bouteflika seek a fifth term? [The Morning Call]

Will Algeria’s president Abdelaziz Bouteflika seek a fifth term in office? This is the question so far left unanswered ahead of the 2019 April elections.

The health of president Bouteflika is the subject of many speculations in the country.

Weakened by a stroke he suffered in 2013, the 81 year old leader was flown to Geneva early last week for what the presidency said was for “periodic medical checks”. Though he is now back in the country.

Bouteflika has not announced any intentions for another term in office but some observers believe his candidacy is likely.