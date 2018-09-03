Welcome to Africanews

Ugandans crusade for tortured MP Zaake to be allowed to travel

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Uganda

After he was arrested, tortured in detention, charged for treason, blocked from traveling, musician turned lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi known as Bobi Wine has finally arrived in the United States to seek specialized treatment.

But Ugandans have since switched from the viral #FreeBobiWine campaign to #FreeZaake as they push for Bobi Wine’s fellow legislator who was also tortured but has been the opportunity to seek attention abroad.

Zaake and Bobi Wine were picked up by Uganda’s elite presidential unit, SFC, after an electoral campaign in the Arua municipality turned chaotic. They were arrested along with over thirty others after president Museveni’s convoy was stoned.

The duo were, however, subjected to torture by the SFC but Zaake reportedly escaped from police custody. He has since been in hospital and a request by his family to fly him to India for treatment has proven unsuccessful.

Unlike Bobi Wine who has been charged with treason in a Gulu Magistrate court, he has yet to be charged by police with photos showing him in precarious state in hospital. Several attempts over the weekend failed.

Like Bobi Wine, he was also stopped from flying out late last month. As at today, government lawyers are said to be assessing him but its is not known if their report will determine whether he is allowed to leave or not.

“As we start a new week, let’s remember our struggle continues, especially when the world’s not watching. Hon. Zaake is still being denied access to doctors of his choice. We continue to do what we can to have him released. We ask you to do the same. #FreeZaake, CountryBeforeSelf,” a former army commander Mugisha Muntu wrote on Twitter.

