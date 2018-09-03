Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

This is Culture

this-is-culture

Photos: Exiled Oromia regional president returns to fanfare

Photos: Exiled Oromia regional president returns to fanfare

Ethiopia

The list of exiled Ethiopians returning home continues to increase with each passing day. The latest high-profile returnee being former president of Oromia regional state.

State-run Fana broadcasting corporate on Monday reported the return of Juneidi Sado who headed the Oromia region – Ethiopia’s largest – as chief administrator. There was a big crowd of his supporters gathered at the airport to welcome him back.

He also served as Ethiopia’s Minister for Transport & Communication, Minister for Science and Technology, and Civil Service Minister until 2012. He returned home in the wake of reforms being championed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The current leader of the region is Lemma Megerssa even though the political bloc governing Oromia, the Oromo Peoples Democratic Organization (OPDO) is headed by Abiy Ahmed.

In the midst of the politicians and armed groups returning, the past few weeks have seen people in the entertainment industry also begin to stroll in.

CLICK HERE for more news items on Ethiopia

All photos courtesy Fana broadcasting corporate

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..