Mauritania: compilation of results in progress [The Morning Call]

Mauritania’s independent electoral commission CENI says participation at saturday’s general and local councils poll to elect members of parliament, regional councilors and mayors stood at 60 to 70 per cent.

Around 1.4 million people are registered voters in Mauritania and 98 political parties are taking part in the elections unlike 2013 when most boycotted the general elections.

The compilation of the results of the elections, the electoral commision says is still in progress.