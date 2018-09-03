Lagos photo festival: Reshaping the African narrative

The Morning Call
In this week’s culture segment Bridget Ugwe takes you to discover the Lagos Photo Festival, the first and only international arts festival of photography that has been held in Lagos for several years now by the African Artists Foundation.
The festival hosts exhibitions, workshops, conferences and discussions around African photography…with a special highlight on African artistic diversity but also on local talents.
For its 9th edition, the festival explores how the past, the present and the future collide, through the theme, “Time has Gone”.
The festival will take place from the 27th of October to November 15th. More than 25 photographers and visual artists coming from Madagascar, Ghana, Tunisia and even Germany will showcase their vision. Take a look.@Nigeriasinsight
