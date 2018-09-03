China promises $60 bn aid to Africa as 2018 FOCAC summit opens

Africa
China will provide $60 billion in financial support to Africa, President Xi Jinping said on Monday at the opening of a major China-Africa summit.
The support will be provided in the form of government assistance as well as investment and financing by financial institutions and companies, Xi said in a speech carried live on state television.
China will also expand its imports from Africa, especially for non-resources products, and will facilitate African financial institutions’ bond issuances in China, Xi added.
Go to video
Ethiopia-Eritrea peace: PM Abiy actualized rhetoric of Meles, Desalegn
Go to video
Handful African presidents not attending 2018 FOCAC summit in China
02:23
East Africa Community set to increase import duties
01:28
Chinese-donated hospital improves healthcare in Uganda
Go to video
Theresa May in Kenya: More dancing, a bicycle politician and more deals
Go to video
Nigeria: Buhari departs for China to attend FOCAC meeting