2018 FIFA best player award: Egypt's Salah listed with Ronaldo, Modric

Egypt international and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been nominated for the 2018 FIFA best player award, football world governing body announced on Monday.

He was shortlisted along with Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus) and Luka Modric (Croatia / Real Madrid).

The trio last met in Monaco during the UEFA best player award ceremony which was won by the Croatian for his role in Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph and for steering his nation to the runner-up position in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Best announcement in full

Men’s Player

Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Juventus, formerly Real Madrid)

Luka Modric (CRO/Real Madrid)

Mohamed Salah (EGY/Liverpool)

Women’s Player

Ada Hegerberg (NOR/Olympique Lyon Feminin)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (GER/Olympique Lyon Feminin)

Marta (BRA/Orlando Pride)

Men’s Coach

Zlatko Dalic (CRO/Croatia national team)

Didier Deschamps (FRA/France national team)

Zinedine Zidane (FRA/formerly Real Madrid)

Women’s Coach

Reynald Pedros (FRA/Olympique Lyon Feminin)

Asako Takakura (JPN/Japan women’s national team)

Sarina Wiegman (NED/Netherlands women’s national team)

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (BEL/Real Madrid, formerly Chelsea)

Hugo Lloris (FRA/Tottenham Hotspur)

Kasper Schmeichel (DEN/Leicester City)

text

Puskas Award

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Denis Cheryshev (Russia)

Lazaros Christodoulopoulos (AEK Athens)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro)

Riley McGree (Newcastle Jets)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Benjamin Pavard (France)

Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Fan Award

Sebastián Carrera (CD Puerto Montt)

Japan and Senegal supporters

Peru supporters