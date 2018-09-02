Rapper and fierce Kabila critic, Bob Elvis Masudi missing since August 29

A young rapper and critic of Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila has been “missing” since Wednesday, a spokesperson for the singer told AFP on Saturday.

“Bob Elvis Masudi has been missing since Wednesday when he was on his way to his producer’s home in preparation for the release of his new album ‘Anti-mediocrity‘”, spokesman Willy Kanyinda said.

“The family has not seen him since Wednesday night, he can’t be reached on his phone, and even though he is a social media addict, he is no longer active online. Hence our concern,” said Kanyinda.

Nobody in his family… has reported his disappearance to police.

New: In #DRC As Kabila Critic Bob Elvis Masudi Goes Missing, UN Sec-Gen AntonioGuterres Typically Silent, as he was on #FreeBobiWine in Uganda Whose Museveni he's set to meet in China for FOCAC, Banning Press https://t.co/pZGx6raUt2 pic.twitter.com/9cPQm26ukh — Inner City Press (innercitypress) September 2, 2018

Kinshasa police chief Sylvano Kasongo told AFP he was “surprised by this affair”.

“Nobody in his family… has reported his disappearance to police,” he said.

awadimusic Fatimaouedraogo TrustAfrica MabanzaMbadi Myshakalala Bob Elvis Masudi – DRC rapper and open critic of President Kabila, allegedly missing [June 27] “on his way to producer’s home in preparation for release of new album ‘Anti-mediocrity”: https://t.co/chGo4LwUbG pic.twitter.com/2iXPYty4qg — IFEX (IFEX) September 2, 2018

Dangerous time for African musicians challenging autocrats. First Uganda singer/MP and Museveni critic Bobi Wine put in wheelchair after torture by state goons. Now DRC rapper Bob Elvis Masudi reported missing after criticising Kabila. https://t.co/mFbaYC7Mjz pic.twitter.com/dW1dDLEYg7 — James Hall (@hallaboutafrica) September 2, 2018

The rapper, a displaced Congolese from (1998-2003) fled the east of the country with his family was to present his new album that contains a song called “Get Out” which has widely been shared on social networks.

In this song, we can hear the voice of the Archbishop of Kinshasa, Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo declaring: ‘Anti-mediocrity, after the repression of an anti-Kabila march on December 31, 2017 at the call of the Catholics church, which led to the deaths of six people.

Bob Elvis also composed a song in honor of a pro-democracy activist Rossy Tshimanga killed in Kinshasa on February 25 during a march at the call of the same group of Catholics.

AFP