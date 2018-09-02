Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Rapper and fierce Kabila critic, Bob Elvis Masudi missing since August 29

Rapper and fierce Kabila critic, Bob Elvis Masudi missing since August 29
Eric Oteng

Democratic Republic Of Congo

A young rapper and critic of Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila has been “missing” since Wednesday, a spokesperson for the singer told AFP on Saturday.

“Bob Elvis Masudi has been missing since Wednesday when he was on his way to his producer’s home in preparation for the release of his new album ‘Anti-mediocrity‘”, spokesman Willy Kanyinda said.

“The family has not seen him since Wednesday night, he can’t be reached on his phone, and even though he is a social media addict, he is no longer active online. Hence our concern,” said Kanyinda.

Nobody in his family… has reported his disappearance to police.

Kinshasa police chief Sylvano Kasongo told AFP he was “surprised by this affair”.

“Nobody in his family… has reported his disappearance to police,” he said.

The rapper, a displaced Congolese from (1998-2003) fled the east of the country with his family was to present his new album that contains a song called “Get Out” which has widely been shared on social networks.

In this song, we can hear the voice of the Archbishop of Kinshasa, Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo declaring: ‘Anti-mediocrity, after the repression of an anti-Kabila march on December 31, 2017 at the call of the Catholics church, which led to the deaths of six people.

Bob Elvis also composed a song in honor of a pro-democracy activist Rossy Tshimanga killed in Kinshasa on February 25 during a march at the call of the same group of Catholics.

AFP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..