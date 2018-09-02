Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Sport

sport

Fifa grants Cameroon's interim football federation an extension

Fifa grants Cameroon's interim football federation an extension
with NYASHA K MUTIZWA

Cameroon

On 31 August, the Cameroon Football Association is expected to step down from the FIFA Normalisation Committee. But we’ll have to wait and see.

The Cameroonian Minister of Sports has asked Fifa postponement of this election because of “the expected period” for the poll coinciding with the presidential election, according to a statement from Fifa received Saturday.

This election of the new executive board of the federation was to be organized by the standardization committee of Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot), set up by Fifa in September after the dissolution of the executive bureau of the time.

In its press release, FIFA states that the mandate of this standardization committee, which ended on August 31, is extended until December 16, 2018.

A presidential election is scheduled for Cameroon on 7 October.

Cameroon must organize the next African Nations Cup scheduled for June 2019 but doubts hang over the ability of the country to organize the competition.

AFP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..