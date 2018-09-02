Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Egypt adopts law to monitor social media

Egypt adopts law to monitor social media
with Nyasha K Mutizwa

Egypt

.
Legislation approved in July has been signed into law by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi that gives officials the right to monitor social media users in the country.

The legislation, which was approved by parliament in July, gives the state’s Supreme Council for Media Regulations the power to place people with more than 5,000 followers — on social media or with a personal blog or website — under supervision.

The council will now be authorized to suspend or block any personal account which “publishes or broadcasts fake news or anything [information] inciting violating the law, violence or hatred.”

Rights groups say the new law is one of a series of measures aimed at curbing freedom of expression online, with the internet being one of the last forums for public debate over Sissi’s rule.

AFP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..