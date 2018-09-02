Bouteflika returns home from medical check-up in Geneva

Algeria’s frail President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who suffered a stroke in 2013, returned home on Saturday after undergoing a medical check-up in Switzerland, his office said.

The statement carried by the official APS news agency did not give details about the “routine medical check-up” the 81-year-old underwent in Switzerland.

Bouteflika has been weak since suffering a stroke in 2013, which diminished his mobility and forced him to work from his residence in Zeralda, west of Algiers.

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika returned home on Saturday after a 6 day medical trip to Switzerland



The 81 year old Bouteflika has made few public appearances since a 2013 stroke, despite this the ruling FLN want him as the party candidate in next years election pic.twitter.com/Df1e4xxsy1 — Povo News (@povonewsafrica) September 2, 2018

He has since travelled abroad several times to undergo medical examinations in Paris, the southeastern French city of Grenoble and Geneva.

The president only makes rare public appearances, during which he is usually seen sitting in a wheelchair.

Rumours often swirl in Algeria about the state of the president’s health, with opposition leaders quick to express concerns about a possible “power vacuum” if he were to die.

But with a presidential election due to take place in April 2019, politicians have already been preparing for a fifth term under Bouteflika, who has been in power since 1999.

Algeria’s Bouteflika back from Geneva medical trip: presidency https://t.co/54zSN7rf8V pic.twitter.com/esTh3uIqXE — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 1, 2018

AGENCIES