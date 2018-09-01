Mauritania: Voting underway in general elections

Mauritania
With presidential election scheduled for next year, Mauritanians went to the polls on Saturday to vote in the country’s legislative, regional and local elections.
The elections are seen as a test for the regime of President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz before 2019 presidential election.
The results of Saturday’s vote are expected early next week.
Unlike the 2013 legislative elections, which was boycotted by the opposition, they are taking part in this yea’s election with record number of voters taking part in the vote.
98 political parties are taking part in the elections.
Second round of voting will be held on September 15.
President Ould Abdel Aziz congratulated the “peaceful and democratic manner” of the campaign, while the opposition has raised issues with the voting process.
