Tin exploitation in DR Congo's North Kivu region

It’s in the middle of the jungle in North Kivu, the Democratic Republic of Congo that Alphamin mine, a company entirely financed by Canada, succeeded in building a mine to exploit tin, probably the largest on the continent.

To protect it against the threat of armed groups, the company has constructed a 32 kilometre road to transport its production.

Ghana: merger of several banks

In Ghana, the reorganization of the banking sector is still ongoing, two new banks are about to conclude a new merger.

The move was made to save the country’s banking industry. The Ghana Central Bank created the United Bank of Ghana and the Consolidated Bank of Ghana Ltd by merging five previously insolvent banks, whose licences had been revoked.

The move was taken as part of increased efforts to limit defaults in a sector plagued by poor governance and unproductive lending, as stated by the Central Bank.

In addition to this, two new banks are about to enter a new merger.

Nana Otuo Acheampong, a banking consultant in Ghana, gives his perspectives on this.