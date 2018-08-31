Welcome to Africanews

Merkel visits Ghana, stops next in Nigeria [The Morning Call]

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is on a three-nation West Africa visit. Her first stop was Senegal where she met with President Macky Sall on wednesday. And on thursday she arrived Accra Ghana’s capital meeting with president Nana Akufo Addo.

Her visit is aimed at boosting investment in a region that is a major source of migrants heading toward Europe. She will then continue on to Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country and one of the world’s top oil producers in what will be the concluding part of her trip. But now let us talk about her trip to Ghana yesterday.

Meeting with President AKufo Addo, the German leader described Ghana as a vanguard of democracy and political stability on the continent. And in a press briefing she said she and her host had held discussions on migration, trade and investment.

