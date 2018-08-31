FreeBobiWine buzz returns: Uganda blocks MP from medical trip

Ugandan musician turned lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi a.k.a. Bobi Wine has been ‘abducted’ by unknown security agents, his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi wrote on Facebook on Thursday evening.

“Security forces just manhandled my husband and and whisked him away to an unknown destination from Entebbe airport. He groaned in pain as he called my name to save him from being taken by his tortures again. They forced him into an ambulance and drove out of the airport departures section,” her post read.

An accompanying video showed heavily armed security men – ostensibly police – with shields whisking Bobi Wine away from the Entebbe international airport.

The injured lawmaker was seeking to fly out of the country to seek medical treatment at the time of his arrest. Her post has attracted large numbers of comments and shares.

He becomes the second lawmaker to be blocked from leaving the country to seek medical treatment after being tortured by members of the presidential guard following election related violence reportedly targeting the presidential convoy. The first being Francis Zaake whose family had mobilised to seek further treatment in India.

Several political actors – including women and other political agents also sustained injuries in mistreatment at the hands of the security forces. The accusations of torture and physical condition of the people in detention has largely been condemned by human rights activists and the West.

Zaake, has till now been hospitalised at Rubaga Hospital in Kampala for over two weeks, while Bobi Wine whose detention sparked protests in Uganda and abroad has also since been granted bail to allow him get medical attention.

Asuman Basalirwa, one of Zaake’s lawyers confirmed that police at Entebbe International Airport had insisted that they need clearance from police before they could travel.

‘‘We informed him that we are not aware that the Hon Francis Zaake is wanted by police or court. But even if he was wanted, his condition cannot allow him to either go to police or court,” Basalirwa added. The police have since confirmed that Zaake has been arrested and is to be treated by government doctors pending appearance in court.

I don’t know what is happening now, let’s pray for Uganda #FreeBobiWine — Kerry (@KerryRoggers) August 30, 2018

Tortured ?

Detained

Released on Bail,

Hospitalized,

Re – arrested again,

What’s Happening to this country?#FreeBobiWine pic.twitter.com/W3D5uEt56k — The Messenger ???? (@Ugaman01) August 30, 2018

It is essential to emphasize that Bobi Wine was fully within his rights to travel for medical treatment. Again, he has done nothing wrong. Again, he has broken no law. And again, the police beat him and detained him and will later make up some sort of false excuse. #FreeBobiWine — Robert Amsterdam (@robertamsterdam) August 30, 2018

We are appalled at the treatment of MP Bobi Wine in #Uganda. The abuse of power, wanton disregard for human rights and decency is unacceptable. We call for his immediate release and for his basic human right to the medical treatment of his choice to be respected. #FreeBobiWine — Vanguard Africa (@VanguardAfrica) August 30, 2018

Museveni knows his time is up. Ugandan youths rise up and fight for your nation. Kenyans are with you in this. #FreeBobiWine pic.twitter.com/NaUpq8Sy4r — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@_C_NyaKundiH) August 30, 2018

So in Uganda there is no right to choose and seek better treatment else where? Somebody balance me here real quick. #FreeBobiWine — CALM DOWN ?? (@TiruHilarylee) August 30, 2018