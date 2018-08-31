Welcome to Africanews

Death of 11 black rhinos: combating wildlife poaching in Kenya

Death of 11 black rhinos: combating wildlife poaching in Kenya
Jerry Bambi

Eleven critically endangered black Rhinos have died after being moved to a reserve in the southern part of Kenya. Preliminary investigations pointed to salt poisoning as the Rhinos tried to adapt to saltier water in their new home, according to the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

As a result it suspended the moving of other rhinos and said the surviving ones were being closely monitored.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

