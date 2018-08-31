Death of 11 black rhinos: combating wildlife poaching in Kenya

The Morning Call
Eleven critically endangered black Rhinos have died after being moved to a reserve in the southern part of Kenya. Preliminary investigations pointed to salt poisoning as the Rhinos tried to adapt to saltier water in their new home, according to the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.
As a result it suspended the moving of other rhinos and said the surviving ones were being closely monitored.
