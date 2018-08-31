2 children killed in Tripoli as missiles struck house

Two children were killed after a missile struck a house in Tripoli, Libya on Thursday during ongoing clashes between rival Libyan factions.

According to the local municipal council, the children aged 6 and 14 were reportedly playing in a garden when the missile hit their home.

Clashes between warring factions in Tripoli began earlier this week, and on Thursday morning relative calm returned after a ceasefire agreement was struck.

Libya’s Tripoli-based government said in a news conference on Thursday they would deploy military to affected areas but pockets of fighting continued even after the announcement.

In a statement, the health ministry said a total of 27 people were killed and 91 wounded, mostly civilians, since the outbreak of the fighting.

